EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel is seen ahead of an EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.

“Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030,” Michel said in a tweet.

That target will replace the bloc’s existing goal to cut emissions 40% by 2030, from 1990 levels.