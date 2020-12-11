Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
ESG

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel is seen ahead of an EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.

“Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030,” Michel said in a tweet.

That target will replace the bloc’s existing goal to cut emissions 40% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Foo Yun Chee; Editing by John Chalmers

