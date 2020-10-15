Ambitious EU climate goal would support industry investment, Latvia says

FILE PHOTO: Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should set a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55%, from 1990 levels, to give industry the certainty needed to invest in clean technologies, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.

“If we set a very clear and a high target of 55%, it effectively gives certainty to industry that there will be a guaranteed market for solutions and services and products,” Karins told reporters on arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.

Such investments could include clean transport and renewable energy, he said.