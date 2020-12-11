Climate deal puts EU on clear path to climate neutrality in 2050 - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leaves after a round table meeting during an EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The deal reached by European Union leaders in the early hours of Friday to cut net emissions at least 55% by 2030 is a step for the bloc towards having zero net emissions in 2050, the head of the European Commission said.

“Today’s agreement puts us on a clear path to climate neutrality in 2050,” Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after the deal was reached.

She said the agreement gives certainty to investors and “will be our growth strategy.”