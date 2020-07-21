EU agreed on an ambitious and effective recovery fund, says Italy's Conte

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed on an “ambitious” post-pandemic recovery fund that will allow the area to face the COVID-19 crisis with “strength and effectiveness”, Italy’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

“We are satisfied with the approval of an ambitious relaunch plan, which will allow us to confront the crisis with strength and effectiveness,” Giuseppe Conte said at news conference after a five-day long summit.

The premier said that 28%, or 209 billion euros, of the 750 billion euros agreed at the European summit would be for Italy, of which 81 billion euros will be in grants and 127 billion euros will be in loans. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)