Italy's Conte says cannot accept 'precooked package' for EU top jobs

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said Italy could not accept a precooked deal that would see Frans Timmermans as EU executive but was not against the Dutchman per say.

“The problem ... a pre-established ‘package’ decided somewhere else and Italy cannot accept this: the proposal must come from the European Council,” Conte said insisting that EU member states rather than political groups in parliament must have the final said over the allocation of the bloc’s top jobs.

“Italy is not against Timmermans as a person,” Conte added. “He is a person of value, of great experience.” (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel)