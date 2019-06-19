No deadlines for decisions on EU top jobs, but all want them swiftly -EU official

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - There are no deadlines for an agreement among European Union leaders and political parties in the European parliament on top jobs in the 28-nation bloc, but everybody agrees decisions should be taken swiftly, a senior EU official said.

The official said that the aim was to take decisions on the jobs, which include a new head of the executive European Commission, the head of the European council that groups heads of states and the new president of the European Central Bank, on Thursday and Friday, and preferably before the first sitting of the new European parliament on July 2. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)