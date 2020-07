BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas called on Friday for a strong European economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying EU leaders had two tough days of negotiations ahead of them to reach a deal.

“We have two hard and difficult days today and tomorrow, but I think we need a fast strong and united response to the unprecedented crisis and the pandemic,” Ratas told reporters on arrival. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)