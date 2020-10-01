France's Macron says situation is serious in Nagorno-Karabakh

France's President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he arrives for the second face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 1, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that situation was serious in Nagorno-Karabakh and that he would do everything to move towards a peaceful resolution.

Macron told reporters on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels that a plane was ready to repatriate two injured French journalists.

France, Russia and the United States on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the rival sides to return to negotiations without delay.