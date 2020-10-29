'Shocked' EU leaders condemn terror attacks in France: statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders said they were “shocked” by attacks in France in which three people were killed on Thursday by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest).

In a joint statement they said the killings were “terrorist attacks” and showed their solidarity with France.

“We call on leaders around the world to work towards dialogue and understanding among communities and religions rather than division,” they said at the beginning of a video conference in which they will discuss the COVID-19 health emergency in Europe.