EU summit venue shut again by noxious fumes

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The building where European Union leaders will meet on Thursday for a two-day summit was evacuated on Wednesday for the second time in a week after kitchen staff were again made ill by noxious fumes.

Brussels Europa Building, opened only in January amid some controversy over its cost, was evacuated but the Council of the European Union, the EU institution which runs the venue, said the summit would go ahead as planned -- if necessary in the former main site, which remains in operation next door.

About 20 kitchen staff were treated in hospital on Friday and an EU official said the Council and Belgian safety bodies were working on the assumption that Wednesday’s incident came from the same source connected to the kitchens’ drains.

It was unclear how many staff were made ill on Wednesday. Other staff were working normally in the older Justus Lipsius Building next door and the official said EU leaders could, if need be, hold their summit there on Thursday and Friday.

Highlights of the summit are likely include an address by British Prime Minister Theresa May to the other 27 on her Brexit plans over dinner on Thursday and a joint statement to be agreed by the 27 on Friday that will demand London offer tens of billions of euros more on its withdrawal in 2019 if it wants to start negotiating a future relationship based on a free trade pact. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)