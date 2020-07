July 19 (Reuters) - There was no agreement between EU leaders on how much in grants to offer member states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source said after three full days of fraught talks in Brussels.

The source said 350 billion euros was the maximum acceptable for a camp of thrifty northerners, compared to 400 billion seen as the bare minimum by many others, including Germany and France. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)