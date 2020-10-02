Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

COVID-19 epidemic in Europe worrying, EU Commission head says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe was again worrying and it remained necessary to remain focused on tackling it.

“The epidemiological situation is worrying. So we must stay very focused to avoid a return to the dire situation we experienced last spring,” von der Leyen told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. She said the EU was making progress in acquiring potential vaccines against the new virus. “Progress on vaccines is the key to a long-term solution to this crisis,” she said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams)

