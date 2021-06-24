Luxembourg says Hungary's new anti-LGBT law unacceptable

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives for a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said a new Hungarian anti-LGBT law was unacceptable as he arrived for talks with his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The 27 national leaders are due to discuss the contentious new Hungarian law on Thursday evening. While some 16 EU countries already condemned it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday he had no plans to repeal it.