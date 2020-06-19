Healthcare
June 19, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hungary likely to support EU's economic rescue plan, PM Orban says

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - Hungary will likely support the European Union’s economic rescue plan to inject billions of euros into the bloc’s coronavirus-ravaged economies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday ahead of a conference of EU leaders.

“Several EU member states are in such a dire situation now that we can hardly avoid approving that Hungary would also support a joint borrowing plan,” Orban told state radio .

The 27 leaders will join a video conference from 0800 GMT to discuss the recovery plans for the bloc. They hope to unite behind an unprecedented 750-billion-euro stimulus programme. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet)

