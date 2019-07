WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she is “honored” to be nominated for the European Central Bank presidency and will temporarily relinquish her IMF responsibilities during the nomination period.

In a statement issued by the IMF, Lagarde said the decision to step back from her IMF duties was made in consultation with the IMF executive board’s ethics committee. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)