Italy's PM presented budget at summit, leaders did not discuss it -Juncker

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presented his country’s 2019 draft budget to EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, but the summit did not discuss it in any detail, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said.

“The Italian Prime Minister presented the Italian situation to us, with big talent and in a very clear way, and we did not ask him about that because (the Commission) is currently examining the draft budget as sent to us by the Italian authorities,” Juncker told a news conference.

“We have no negative prejudice against the Italian budget,” Juncker said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)