FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 29, 2018 / 2:00 PM / in an hour

Italy says it has not committed to take back migrants who moved to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister said a migration deal reached in the early hours of Friday by European Union leaders did not foresee that Italy will take back migrants who moved to Germany, in a remark that may not please Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The accord does not foresee that Italy takes migrants from Germany,” Giuseppe Conte told a news conference after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

“I did not undersign any specific agreement with Merkel” on taking back migrants, he added.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.