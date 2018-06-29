Italy says it has not committed to take back migrants who moved to Germany

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister said a migration deal reached in the early hours of Friday by European Union leaders did not foresee that Italy will take back migrants who moved to Germany, in a remark that may not please Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The accord does not foresee that Italy takes migrants from Germany,” Giuseppe Conte told a news conference after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

“I did not undersign any specific agreement with Merkel” on taking back migrants, he added.