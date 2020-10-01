Merkel wants constructive EU relationship with Turkey

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants the European Union to have constructive ties with Turkey, she said ahead of a Brussels summit at which Turkey’s controversial energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean will be a major topic.
Cyprus has said it will block common EU sanctions against Belarus, another priority for most of the bloc’s 27 members, unless member states agree to adopt a harder line against Turkey’s activities in what it says are its waters.
“We are committed to finding a peaceful solution to the tensions,” Merkel said. “I will point out that our relationship with Turkey is naturally very complex and, even with all the difficulties, there is a strong interest for the European Union to develop a truly constructive relationship with Turkey.”
