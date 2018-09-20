FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel says there's a lot of work to do on Brexit by October

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Substantial progress must be made on Brexit by October with a view to wrapping up a deal in November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters at an informal European Union summit on Thursday.

“It was clear today that we need substantial progress by October and that we then aim to finalise everything in November,” Merkel said. “We have come a long way already on the exit agreement ... we still have a lot of work to do on the future relationship.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

