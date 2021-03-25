EU leaders agree to step up COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a video conference with the leaders, during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday to step up production of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and improve the rollout of inoculations across member states, European Council President Charles Michel said.

“It’s absolutely vital of course that we keep on working to improve vaccine production in Europe, and improve our ability to distribute those to member states,” Michel told a news conference after chairing the meeting of the 27 countries’ leaders.

“This is our absolute priority and we are completely dedicated to that task along with the European Commission.”