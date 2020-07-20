EU Council head Michel says agreement on recovery fund is possible

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he was convinced EU leaders, meeting for the fourth day, would reach an agreement on an economic recovery package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have worked very hard and this proposal is the fruits of lots of collective work with all the leaders and with their teams,” Michel told reporters.

“I know that the last steps are always the most difficult but I am confident I think that even if it is difficult, it will be important to continue to work, I think, and I am convinced that an agreement is possible.”