Bonds News
July 3, 2019 / 7:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission appointee von der Leyen to seek parliament approval

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, July 3 (Reuters) - German Ursula von der Leyen, appointed by European Union leaders as the next head of the bloc’s executive, will attend later on Wednesday a session of the European Parliament, the approval of which she needs to take on the job.

An official with the assembly’s largest faction, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), said von der Leyen would be in the parliament - sitting in the French city of Strasbourg - on Wednesday afternoon and attend the group’s meeting at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below