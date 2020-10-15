Czech PM to represent Poland at EU summit: PAP

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for the second face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 1, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will represent Warsaw at the European Union summit on Thursday and Friday, as Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki continues quarantine, Poland’s PAP news agency quoted the government spokesman as saying.

Morawiecki has been in quarantine since Tuesday after coming into contact with a person infected with coronavirus. The prime minister tested negative.