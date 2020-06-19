Healthcare
June 19, 2020 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's PM urges quick agreement on recovery fund

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged European Union leaders not to lose time on a long negotiation of the bloc’s 750 billion euro ($843.53 billion) recovery fund, saying it needed a quick reaction.

Morawiecki said Poland would receive around 160 billion euros in total from the recovery fund and the EU’s 2021-27 budget.

He said negotiations on the recovery plan could end in July or August. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below