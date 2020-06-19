Poland's PM urges quick agreement on recovery fund

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged European Union leaders not to lose time on a long negotiation of the bloc’s 750 billion euro ($843.53 billion) recovery fund, saying it needed a quick reaction.

Morawiecki said Poland would receive around 160 billion euros in total from the recovery fund and the EU’s 2021-27 budget.

He said negotiations on the recovery plan could end in July or August. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish)