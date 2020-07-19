Polish PM says would not accept rule of law strings on EU money

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the rule of law proposed as part of a mass coronavirus stimulus economic scheme.

Morawiecki said the EU leaders’ summit was still divided on budget rebates, governance of a new recovery fund, proportion between free grants and repayable loans for aid, or climate conditionalities on the money.

“The positions are getting closer but not enough yet,” he said as the 27 EU heads arrived for a third day of haggling over money to restart growth on the continent hammered by the pandemic.