in 2 months
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in 2 months

Hungary's Orban sees EU reform drive after German election

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after two days of talks with his European Union peers he expected Berlin and Paris to push for broad reforms in the bloc once a German election due in September is out of the way.

"The French president has made it clear he wants to increase the efficiency of the EU and he is determined to do that," Orban told a news conference translated into English.

"The other factor is the German elections but I think after September it is very probable that we are going to put a lot of effort and planning into a new European reform era. We will have lots of debates and we need to prepare." (Reporting bu Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Jan Strupczewski)

