FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was not against the heads of the European Union’s joint institutions holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but that he would not take part in such a meeting if it included national leaders of the bloc’s 27 member states.