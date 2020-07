AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday his relations with other EU leaders remained strong, despite days of difficult negotiations about the European Union’s COVID-19 recovery fund.

“We are all professionals, we can take a few punches,” Rutte told reporters after European leaders had announced their deal.

“I am happy with this agreement, I see no disappointments in it.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)