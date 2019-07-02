Dutch PM Rutte hopes agreement will be reached on top EU jobs

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he hoped EU leaders would reach a decision on filling the bloc’s top posts, but declined to speculate about the chances of Dutchmen Frans Timmermans becoming the next European Commission president.

“I hope a majority will eventually be found for someone, in combination with how the other jobs will be filled,” Rutte told journalists as he arrived for a third day of negotiations in Brussels. “I believe everyone wants to reach an agreement today.”

He declined to discuss individual names. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; ; editing by John Stonestreet)