Spain's PM hopeful of EU summit deal in coming hours

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is hopeful that a deal on the European Union recovery fund will be reached in the coming hours, he said on Monday as he arrived for a fourth day of talks with fellow EU leaders in Brussels.

“It’s clear we need an agreement, I hope in the next hours,” he said.

Finding a compromise will require determination, dialogue and empathy, he said, adding he was confident of reaching an agreement that satisfies the needs of citizens and financial markets. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo in Madrid; Editing by Ingrid Melander)