July 2, 2019 / 6:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Socialists will get EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner: Sanchez

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said he had received a commitment from fellow leaders that a socialist would lead the European Commission’s Economics and Financial Affairs portfolio.

Sanchez said he had fought very hard for a socialist to be nominated to the head of the commission but that he was pleased with the final top jobs package which he described as a “very balanced agreement”. (Reporting by Joan Faus in Madrid, writing by Richard Lough)

