Spain does not reject conditions on EU fund transfers or governance - foreign minister

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spain does not reject conditions tied to the disbursement of European Union funds to help recovery from the pandemic or strong governance to oversee these disbursements, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

“Spain has clear ideas: We don’t reject conditionality. But we want transparency. The prime minister Sanchez seeks to make Spain part of the solution,” Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with local radio Cadena SER. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo and Paola Luelmo; Editing by Alison Williams)