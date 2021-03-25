EU chief says Turkey ties 'constructive' but 'fragile'

FILE PHOTO; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 17, 2021. John Thys /Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Thursday Ankara’s change in stance on the eastern Mediterranean, but said the relationship between the bloc and aspiring member Turkey was still fragile.

“Turkey has shown a more constructive attitude,” Leyen told reporters following an EU video conference summit in which leaders discussed Turkey. “However, we also know this progress of deescalation remains fragile.”

She said work could begin on deeper trade ties and on providing more money for refugees in Turkey, following the summit.