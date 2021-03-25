EU 'deplores' that Turkey left convention protecting women

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that she lamented Turkey’s decision to quit a convention protecting women from violence, saying it was another sign of worsening human rights in the country, which is an EU candidate.

“We deplore that Turkey has left the Istanbul convention,” von der Leyen told reporters following an EU summit in which leaders discussed Turkey.