French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the end of a EU leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The new sanctions the European Union is preparing over Turkish gas drilling show the EU will no longer accept destabilising actions in its orbit, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Macron also said the EU remained open to dialog with Turkey, after a EU summit in Brussels.