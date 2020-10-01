EU warns Turkey it faces sanctions if "provocations" don't stop

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union could impose sanctions on Ankara if Turkish “provocations and pressures” continue in the East Mediterranean, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s leaders.

“We want a positive and constructive relationship with Turkey, and this would be also be very much in Ankara’s interest,” she told a news conference.

“But it will only work if the provocations and pressures stop. We therefore expect that Turkey from now on abstains from unilateral actions. In caser of such renewed actions by Ankara the EU will use all its instruments and options available.”