EU wants responsible migration cooperation with Turkey, Michel says

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to cooperate more with Turkey to tackle migration, European Council President Charles Michel said after a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“We want responsible cooperation with Turkey,” Michel told a news conference.

Turkey hosts thousands of Syrian migrants migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in EU countries.