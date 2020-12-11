Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

EU wants responsible migration cooperation with Turkey, Michel says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to cooperate more with Turkey to tackle migration, European Council President Charles Michel said after a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“We want responsible cooperation with Turkey,” Michel told a news conference.

Turkey hosts thousands of Syrian migrants migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in EU countries.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up