EU's Tusk warns Poland must stop anti-Semitic remarks

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party must do everything to stop anti-Semitic remarks and Poland’s deteriorating standing in the world that are putting the country’s interests at risk, the chairman of EU leaders said on Friday.

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, told a news conference after he met Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that discussions with other European leaders showed the situation of Warsaw was “very serious”.

“I told the prime minister the situation ... has a direct impact on Polish interests, Poland’s reputation and Poland’s standing in the world,” Tusk said, adding Morawiecki understood that.

“There is only one solution. Everything needs to be done to stop ... the wave of bad opinions about Poland, which today resembles a tsunami, and the second wave of silly and indecent incidents, anti-Semitic statements in Poland,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams)