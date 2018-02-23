FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 23, 2018 / 7:46 PM / in a day

EU's Tusk warns Poland must stop anti-Semitic remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party must do everything to stop anti-Semitic remarks and Poland’s deteriorating standing in the world that are putting the country’s interests at risk, the chairman of EU leaders said on Friday.

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, told a news conference after he met Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that discussions with other European leaders showed the situation of Warsaw was “very serious”.

“I told the prime minister the situation ... has a direct impact on Polish interests, Poland’s reputation and Poland’s standing in the world,” Tusk said, adding Morawiecki understood that.

“There is only one solution. Everything needs to be done to stop ... the wave of bad opinions about Poland, which today resembles a tsunami, and the second wave of silly and indecent incidents, anti-Semitic statements in Poland,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.