WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency ought to approve a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday on the sidelines of an EU leaders’ meeting.

“Every week counts ... many EU leaders have supported me in this,” Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak, Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Alison Williams)