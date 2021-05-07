EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

PORTO, Portugal, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to coronavirus shots.

Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on the sidelines of a summit of EU leaders that discussions on the waiver would not produce a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the short- to medium-term.

Only higher production, removing exports barriers and the sharing of already-ordered vaccines could immediately help, she said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)