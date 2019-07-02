Centre-right EU lawmaker says he will back socialist assembly head

STRASBOURG, July 2 (Reuters) - The centre-right leader of EU lawmakers, Germany’s Manfred Weber, said on Tuesday his group was ready to back a socialist pick for president of the bloc’s assembly.

“It is up to the socialists to present a candidate,” Weber said after EU leaders agreed on names to fill four of five top EU jobs on Tuesday.

Weber spoke at a news conference in the French city of Strasbourg where the new European Parliament gathers for an inaugural session and is due to pick its new head on Wednesday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Peter Graff)