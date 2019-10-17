HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders meet at summit dominated by Brexit

(.)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - EU leaders met for a two-day summit on Thursday and Friday, dominated by Brexit but also with other pressing issues including Turkey’s invasion of Syria, possible enlargement and the bloc’s budget.

The following are comments from the leaders and senior EU officials on their arrival.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON:

“We have good news this morning.”

DUTCH PM MARK RUTTE:

“Well, (it’s) very encouraging news that there is an agreement, now we have to study the details. But in itself very encouraging.”

FINNISH PM ANTTI RINNE:

“The ball again is in the British Parliament(‘s court) ... I hope it goes through this time.”

“I hope we are now at the end of this process. But there are still many doubts - for instance, inside the British parliament.”