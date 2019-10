WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Polish banking lobby ZBP may lower its estimate of at least 60 billion zloty ($15 billion) in losses for banks stemming from Swiss franc-denominated mortgages following a ruling by the top European Union’s top court on Thursday.

“Initially we assess that it may be less than the estimated earlier 60 billion zloty,” ZBP director Tadeusz Białek told reporters. (Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)