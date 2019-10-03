Polish bank lobby says EU's FX loan ruling may cost them at least $15 bln

WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Polish banking lobby ZBP President Zdzislaw Pietraszkiewicz said the top European Union court’s Thursday ruling on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages may cost lenders in Poland at least 60 billion zloty ($15 billion).

“There are no grounds to change our assessments and calculations at this stage, although we share the opinion that these costs would be spread over a certain time,” Pietraszkiewicz told reporters when asked about the estimate. ($1 = 3.9532 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)