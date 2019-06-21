Brussels blocks Swiss bourses' access to EU market

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission will not propose an extension of the equivalence regime that allows Swiss exchanges to access EU investors, effectively ending it as of July 1, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Friday.

Friday is the deadline for the Commission to make such a proposal, but it will refrain from doing so because Bern did not endorse a partnership treaty with the EU that had been under negotiation for years, the diplomat said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey; @fraguarascio)