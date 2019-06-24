Bonds News
June 24, 2019

Swiss ready to retaliate against EU over stock market access

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Monday it was ready to ban stock exchanges in the European Union from trading Swiss shares - intensifying a row over a stalled partnership treaty.

The move follows the EU not extending stock market equivalence to Switzerland after Brussels grew frustrated with Swiss footdragging on the long-discussed agreement.

In response Bern said it would withdraw recognition from trading venues in the EU from July 1 to “protect the Swiss stock exchange infrastructure in the event of non-extension.”

“Trading venues in the EU would thus be prohibited from offering or facilitating trading in certain shares of Swiss companies from that date,” the Swiss government said in a statement.

Reporting by John Revill

