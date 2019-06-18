EU Commission says Swiss exchanges access to EU expires on June 30 if no extension granted

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - European Commission’s Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Swiss exchanges will automatically lose their access to the EU market by the end of this month if Brussels takes no decision on their “equivalence” regime.

“If the European Commission does not decide otherwise the equivalence decision will automatically expire on June 30,” Sefcovic told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday after the Commission did not take a decision on the matter during its weekly meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)