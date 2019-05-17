EU removes Bermuda, Aruba, Barbados from tax haven blacklist

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers removed on Friday Bermuda, Barbados and Aruba from the bloc’s blacklist of tax haven countries, an EU statement said.

The three islands were added to the list in March. Aruba has been removed because it is in the process of changing its tax rules to make them compliant with EU requirements.

Bermuda and Barbados have also committed to addressing EU concerns and have therefore been moved to a so-called grey list of countries under EU scrutiny for their tax practices. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)