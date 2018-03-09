EU set to add three Caribbean islands to tax haven blacklist

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - European Finance ministers are set to add next week The Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Saint Kitts and Nevis to an EU list of jurisdictions that are deemed to facilitate tax avoidance, a document seen by Reuters says.

The document, which is expected to be approved by EU finance ministers in a regular meeting on Tuesday, also adds Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda to a so-called grey list of jurisdictions which do not respect EU anti-tax avoidance standards but have committed to change their practices. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)